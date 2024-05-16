MUMBAI, KALYAN, DINDORI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc plans to divide people on the basis of religion. He said while he was being accused of doing politics of Hindu-Muslim divide, he was only exposing the Congress and I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s politics of appeasement.

The Prime Minister addressed two rallies in Maharashtra’s Dindori and Kalyan districts and later in the day held a mega road show in Mumbai ahead of the May 20 Lok Sabha polls in the city. Speaking at a rally at Kalyan in Thane district, the Prime Minister said the Congress can never speak of development, but it can only create a rift between the Hindus and Muslims. “Development for the Congress is the development of those who vote for them. I expose this ecosystem, and I am blamed for (doing) Hindu-Muslim (politics),” he said.

Asserting that the Congress divided the country in the name of religion earlier, the Prime Minister said, “If the I.N.D.I. alliance comes to power, they would divide the country on religious lines…we have to keep the country together.” He further asked people if it is “good to divide Indians” and if such people should be allowed to win a single seat in Maharashtra”. Modi also dared the “nakli (fake) Shiv Sena” of Uddhav Thackeray to make Rahul Gandhi speak “five lines” in favour of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

“The I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders have asked the shehzade to stop mentioning Savarkar due to the fear of elections. Therefore, he does not mention Savarkar in his speeches,” the Prime Minister claimed, referring to Gandhi’s past criticism of Savarkar.