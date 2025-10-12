Modi Urges Farmers to Boost Pulse Production

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched two major agricultural schemes with an outlay of Rs 35,440 crores to boost production of pulses and improve the farm sector growth in 100 low-performing districts. In his address, the Prime Minister urged farmers to increase production and attacked the previous Congress governments for ignoring the agriculture sector and weakening the farm ecosystem.

Besides the PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and the Dalhan Atmanirbharata Mission, Mr Modi inaugurated and dedicated to the nation projects valued at over Rs 5,450 crores in the agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries and food processing sectors. He also laid the foundation stone for additional projects worth around Rs 815 crores.

In his address at a special Krishi programme at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in the national capital, the Prime Minister reiterated the historic contribution of Indian farmers in making the country self-reliant in food production and called upon them to now lead the way in building a developed India.

Mr Modi urged farmers to not only work towards self-sufficiency but also to target the global market by growing export-orientated crops that can reduce imports and boost India's agricultural exports. He asserted that the PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and the Dalhan Atmanirbharata Mission will play vital roles in this journey.

Underscoring that the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and Dalhan Atmanirbharta Mission are designed to usher in a new era of self-reliance, rural empowerment, and agricultural innovation, directly benefiting crores of farmers across the nation, Mr Modi said, “The government of India will invest over `35,000 crores in these initiatives, reflecting its unwavering commitment to doubling farmers’ incomes and achieving food and nutritional security for the country.”

Mr Modi emphasised the central role that agriculture and farming have always played in India’s development journey. He attacked the previous Congress governments for not having any vision and strategy for the growth of the agriculture and allied sectors, which weakened the farm ecosystem.

The Prime Minister noted that a rapidly developing 21st-century India requires a robust and reformed agricultural system and this transformation began after 2014 under his government.

“We broke away from the apathy of the past. From seed to market, we introduced comprehensive reforms in the interest of our farmers. These reforms were not just policy changes. They were structural interventions aimed at making Indian agriculture modern, sustainable, and resilient,” Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister further stated that in the last 11 years, India’s agricultural exports have nearly doubled, foodgrain production has increased by approximately 90 million metric tons, fruit and vegetable production has grown by more than 64 million metric tonnes.

In his address, Mr Modi informed the nation that six major fertiliser plants have been established in the country during the last 11 years, more than 25-crore Soil Health Cards have been distributed to farmers, micro-irrigation facilities have reached 100 lakh hectares of agricultural land and under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, insurance claims worth `2-lakh crores have been disbursed to farmers.

These achievements, Mr Modi said, are a direct result of a development model built on convergence, collaboration and competition, where coordinated efforts across departments and active participation from citizens have delivered tangible results.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the inspiration behind the PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana comes directly from the success of the aspirational districts model.

“The selection of these 100 districts has been carried out with thoughtful consideration and based on three key parameters—the level of agricultural output per unit of land, the number of times crops are cultivated on the same land within a year and the availability and extent of institutional loans or investment facilities for farmers,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the Dalhan Atmanirbharata Mission is aimed not only at increasing pulse production but also at strengthening the future generations of the country.

The Prime Minister highlighted that India’s farmers have recently achieved record production of food grains such as wheat and rice, positioning India among the world’s top producers.

“However, there is a need to look beyond just flour and rice for sustenance. While these staples can relieve hunger, proper nutrition requires a more diverse diet. Protein, especially for the largely vegetarian population of India, plays a critical role in both physical and mental growth. Pulses remain the most significant source of plant-based protein,” Mr Modi said, adding that the Dalhan Atmanirbharata Mission seeks to address this challenge by boosting domestic pulse production, thereby enhancing nutritional security and self-reliance.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to increasing farmers’ income by expanding opportunities beyond traditional agriculture, the Prime Minister stated that sectors like animal husbandry, fisheries, and beekeeping are being actively promoted to provide additional income sources, particularly for small and landless farmers.

Hailing the growing role of women in transforming Indian agriculture and rural prosperity, Mr Modi said that whether in crop cultivation, animal husbandry, or natural farming, women are emerging as key leaders in the rural economy.

Citing the government’s ongoing campaign to create 3 crore "Lakhpati Didis" as a powerful initiative that is also directly supporting the agricultural sector, Mr Modi said, “One notable example is the rise of Namo Drone Didis across India’s villages, who are now using modern drone technology for spraying fertilisers and pesticides. This innovation has not only improved agricultural efficiency but also provided significant new income streams for rural women.”

Highlighting the critical role of women in promoting natural farming, Mr Modi said, “More than 17,000 dedicated clusters have been established to support this sustainable approach. Additionally, around 70,000 trained ‘Krishi Sakhis’ are actively providing guidance to farmers on adopting natural and eco-friendly agricultural practices.”

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and minister of state for agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, were present at the event.