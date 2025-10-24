Modi Urges Citizens to Share Chhath Songs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens to share songs dedicated to the festival of Chhath.The Chhath festival, which is celebrated six days after Diwali, is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

Modi called upon citizens to join in the spirit of devotion and cultural unity by sharing songs dedicated to Chhathi Maiya. "The great festival of Chhath, dedicated to nature and culture, is approaching. Devotees across the country, including in Bihar, have already immersed themselves with full devotion in the preparations for it," Modi said in a post on X.

"The songs of Chhathi Maiya enhance the grandeur and divinity of this sacred occasion. I request you to share songs related to Chhath Puja with me as well. I will share them with all fellow citizens over the next few days," Modi said.