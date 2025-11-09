 Top
Modi Unveils Projects Worth Rs 8,260 Crore in Uttarakhand

9 Nov 2025 2:24 PM IST

Initiatives span drinking water, energy, urban development, and sports sectors as state marks 25 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 8,260 crore in Uttarakhand, coinciding with the state’s 25th foundation anniversary.

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 8,260 crore in Uttarakhand. These projects cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

The projects inaugurated by the prime minister include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under AMRUT scheme, electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.
Prime Minister Modi is here to attend the celebrations to mark 25 years of the formation of Uttarakhand.
( Source : PTI )
PTI
