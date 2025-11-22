Modi To Seek Better Future For All At G20

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening landed in the South African city of Johannesburg for the G-20 summit that will take place this weekend and said he “looked forward to productive discussions with world leaders on key global issues”. Before embarking on a three-day visit to South Africa, the PM, in his departure statement, said that he will present India's perspective at the summit in line with its vision of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

“Landed in Johannesburg for the G-20 summit-related engagements… Our focus will be on strengthening cooperation, advancing development priorities and ensuring a better future for all,” Mr Modi also posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Mr Modi had landed in the South African capital Pretoria to a ceremonial welcome. Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted about Mr Modi's arrival in South Africa and stated that important engagements of the PM’s schedule lie ahead.



Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, Mr Modi on Friday morning said that he will “present India’s perspective at the summit in line with our vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and 'One earth, One Family and One future’.”



“I am visiting the Republic of South Africa to attend the 20th G-20 leaders' summit being held in Johannesburg under South Africa’s presidency. This will be a particularly special summit given that it will be the first G-20 summit being held in Africa. During India’s presidency in 2023, the African Union became a member of the G-20,” Mr Modi said in his departure statement.



The Prime Minister further said the “summit will be an opportunity to discuss key global issues” and that he “looks forward to my interactions with leaders of the partner countries and participation in the 6th IBSA summit scheduled on the sidelines of the G-20 summit”. He added that during the visit he also looks forward to interacting with the Indian diaspora in South Africa, which is one of the largest outside India.



The Prime Minister is expected to address all three G-20 sessions that will take place over Saturday and Sunday. The first session will be on Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Leaving No One Behind: Building our economies, the role of trade, financing for development and the debt burden".



The second session will be on "A Resilient World—the G20's Contribution: Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Change, Just Energy Transitions, Food Systems". And the third session will be on "A Fair and a Just Future for All: Critical Minerals, Decent Work, Artificial Intelligence".



Earlier this month, India signalled its support to fellow Global South nations and Brics and G-20 partner South Africa regarding its hosting of the Johannesburg summit.



The United States had earlier announced a boycott of the summit amid strained bilateral ties with South Africa, although there is speculation that there may be last-minute participation by a US official.



The leaders skipping the visit to South Africa for the summit include US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. A high-ranking Russian delegation will, however, participate in the summit, while Chinese Premier Li Qiang is set to represent China at the summit, as per reports.



South Africa’s key priorities at the Summit include issues such as disaster relief, debt relief and sustainability, climate change, finance for energy transition and harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth.

The G-20, or Group of Twenty, is an “intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies and comprises 19 countries. Collectively, the G-20 “accounts for 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

