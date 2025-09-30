Modi To Participate In RSS Centenary Celebrations In Delhi On Oct. 1

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the national capital as the chief guest on Wednesday and release a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin highlighting the Sangh’s contributions to the nation. He will also address the audience at the event.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.

“The RSS is a unique people-nurtured movement for national reconstruction. Its rise has been seen as a response to centuries of foreign rule, with its continuing growth attributed to the emotional resonance of its vision of India’s national glory, rooted in Dharma,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement, adding that a core emphasis of the ‘Sangh’ is on patriotism and national character formation.

The PMO stated that the RSS seeks to instil devotion to the motherland, discipline, self-restraint, courage and heroism. The Sangh’s ultimate goal is the “sarvangeena unnati” (all-round development) of India, to which every Swayamsevak dedicates himself.

Over the past century, the RSS has played a significant role in education, health, social welfare and disaster relief. The RSS volunteers have actively participated in relief and rehabilitation efforts during natural disasters, including floods, earthquakes and cyclones. In addition, various RSS-affiliated organisations have contributed to empowering youth, women and farmers, promoting public participation and strengthening local communities.

“The centenary celebrations not only honour the historical achievements of the RSS but also highlight its enduring contributions to India’s cultural journey and its message of national unity,” the PMO added.

Modi was an RSS pracharak and made a mark as an organiser before being shifted to the BJP, which draws its ideological inspiration from the Hindutva organisation.