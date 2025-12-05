Modi to Open LS Debate on Vande Mataram

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha will take up a detailed discussion on Monday, followed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate at 12 pm in the Lok Sabha, marking the formal start of the proceedings. Defence minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to speak at the conclusion of the discussion.

The BJP has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of ten hours has been set aside for the entire discussion. In the Upper House, home minister Amit Shah is expected to open the debate. The discussions are part of a special parliamentary initiative to commemorate the legacy and 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Earlier, Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju shared details of the decisions made at the all-party meeting. “During the All Party Meeting chaired by the Hon’ble Speaker Lok Sabha today, it has been decided to hold a discussion in Lok Sabha on the 150th Anniversary of National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ from 12 noon on Monday, December 8, and a discussion on Election Reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday, 9th December,” Rijiju said in a post on X.