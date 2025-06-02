Modi To Meet Anti-terrorism All-party Delegations Next Week

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet the members of the all-party delegations next week after their return from engagements with the international community, where they conveyed India’s message after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Mr Modi is also slated to chair a meeting of the full council of ministers on Wednesday, the first such exercise after India conducted punitive strikes against Pakistan for its involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sources said the all-party delegation will brief Prime Minister Modi on the outcome and response to their outreach efforts with the global community. “After the return of all seven delegations, the Prime Minister will meet them next week and take feedback on their global outreach efforts,” they said.

In a major diplomatic offensive after Operation Sindoor, the Centre had dispatched seven all-party delegations to different countries to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on the global stage.

The seven delegations are headed by Congress’ Shashi Tharoor, BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde, DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (Sharad Pawar)’s Supriya Sule and the JD(U)’’s Sanjay Kumar Jha. Each delegation included MPs from different political parties, senior political figures and diplomats. Former diplomats also accompanied these groups of MPs to support their outreach initiative.

While exposing Pakistan’s sponsorship of terrorism, the seven all-party delegation also spread New Delhi’s message of zero tolerance against terrorism during their visit to 33 countries.

The Prime Minister, meanwhile, is scheduled to chair a meeting of the full council of ministers on June 4. Sources said that the meeting is also being held as the Modi 3.0 government will complete one year in office this month, on June 9.

The meeting held significance as it is the first after the Pahalgam terror attack in April and the subsequent strikes carried out by the armed forces deep inside Pakistan to avenge the killings of tourists.

Sources said external affairs minister S. Jaishankar is likely to make a presentation before the council of ministers on Operation Sindoor. “A discussion on Operation Sindoor and the emphasis on public outreach to mark the 11th year of the Modi government are likely to feature in the meeting,” the sources said.

The council of ministers meeting is being held to discuss the implementation and progress of key government policies in threadbare.

As per norm, in such meetings, some ministers make detailed presentations to apprise the council of ministers on the functioning of their respective departments and progress of different schemes and programmes.