Modi to Lay Stone for Development Works in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh on Sunday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on Sunday, during which he will lay the foundation stone, initiate the commencement of work and dedicate multiple development projects to the nation.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the Prime Minister will travel to Nagpur on Sunday morning. He will undertake darshan at Smruti Mandir and, thereafter, visit Deekshabhoomi.

“At around 10 am, the PM will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur and address a public meeting. At around 12.30 pm, he will inaugurate the loitering munition testing range and runway facility for UAVs at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur,” the PMO said.

Later, the Prime Minister will travel to Bilaspur and at around 3.30 pm, he will lay the foundation stone, initiate commencement of work and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 33,700 crores. He will also address a public meeting.

In Maharashtra, Mr Modi's visit will coincide with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Pratipada programme marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year. He will undertake darshan at Smruti Mandir and pay homage to the founding fathers of the RSS. He will also visit Deekshabhoomi and pay homage to B.R. Ambedkar, where he embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya premium centre, a new extension building of the Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute and Research Centre. The institute was founded in memory of Guruji Shri Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar. The upcoming project will feature a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs) and 14 modular operation theatres, with an aim to provide affordable and world-class eye care services to the people.

Mr Modi will visit the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility in Nagpur. He will inaugurate the newly built 1250m long and 25m wide airstrip for unarmed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the loitering munition and other guided munitions.

In Chhattisgarh, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects related to the power, oil and gas, rail, road, education and housing sectors worth over Rs 33,700 crores in Bilaspur.

“The Prime Minister has been committed to improving the power sector across the country. In line with this, multiple steps will be undertaken in providing affordable and reliable power and making Chhattisgarh self-reliant in power generation,” the PMO said.

Mr Modi will lay the foundation stone of NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (1x800 MW), located in Bilaspur district, worth over Rs 9,790 crores. He will initiate the commencement of work on the first supercritical thermal power project (2X660 MW) of Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) worth over Rs 15,800 crores.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation three power transmission projects of Powergrid under the Western Region Expansion Scheme (WRES) worth over Rs 560 crores.

In line with India's net-zero emission goals, reducing air pollution and providing cleaner energy solutions, Mr Modi will lay the foundation stone of the city gas distribution (CGD) project of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) in the Korea, Surajpur, Balrampur and Surguja districts.

Mr Modi will dedicate two flagship educational initiatives — 130 PM SHRI Schools across 29 districts in the state and Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) at Raipur.

“Griha Pravesh” of three lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) will also be held, and Mr Modi will hand over the keys to some beneficiaries under the scheme.