Modi to Launch Secunderabad-Vizag Vande Bharat Express Train Today

Modi will be inaugurating 42 out of 55 ‘One Station — One Oroduct’ stalls; one cargo terminal of PM Gati Shakti; one goods shed and a third railway line each on the Kazipet-Balharshah and Kazipet and Vijayawada stretches. They are all part of several projects worth `85,000 crore launched by the Prime Minister.

Barring Thursdays, the new Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam will run on six days in a week. The new train (20707) will start from Secunderabad at 5:05 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 1:50 pm. In the return journey, the train (20708) will start from Visakhapatnam at 2:35 pm and reach Secunderabad at 11:20 pm.

Meanwhile, making a comparative study of the fares of Vande Bharat and the five-decade iconic Godavari Express, while in the latter, which take 12 hours to reach the destination, the sleeper class is `410 and third AC `1080, the fares for Vande Bharat, which take eight hours to complete the distance of 699 kilometers, the fare is `1,665 for chair car and `3,120 for the executive class.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy thanked Modi and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav for earmarking several projects for the benefit of people from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.