Modi to Launch Rs 4,980-Crore Projects in Arunachal on Sept 22

Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for two hydroelectric power projects worth Rs 3,689 crore and 10 infrastructure projects to be built at a cost of Rs 1,291 crore during his visit to Arunachal Pradesh on September 22, officials said on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the state government, Modi will lay the foundation stones for the 186 MW Tato-I and 240 MW Heo hydroelectric projects and inaugurate the Integrated State of Art Convention Centre in Tawang.

Governor KT Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao and Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia will attend the event.

The Tato-I hydroelectric project on Yarjep river in Shi Yomi district will be implemented by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) at an estimated cost of Rs 1,750 crore. It is expected to produce 802 million units of electricity annually, officials said.

The Heo hydroelectric project, also on the same river, is being implemented by the state government and NEEPCO at an estimated cost of Rs 1,939 crore. The project is estimated to produce 1,000 million units of energy annually.

The Integrated State of Art Convention Centre in Tawang is a government project under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region's (MDoNER) and PM-DevINE scheme. The project, worth Rs 145.37 crore was completed recently by the state's Public Works Department.