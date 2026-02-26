Modi to Launch Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive from Ajmer

The campaign will administer a single dose of Gardasil 4, a quadrivalent vaccine that protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause cervical cancer, and types 6 and 11, which cause genital warts and papillomatosis.

Following the launch in Ajmer, all states and Union Territories will initiate their respective vaccination drives the same day. In a communication to States and UTs, additional secretary and mission director (NHM) Aradhana Patnaik stated, “The Prime Minister has kindly consented to launch the campaign from Ajmer, Rajasthan.”

“We are committed to encourage vaccination for girls for the prevention of cervical cancer,” the letter said.

According to the ministry, all 14-year-old girls will receive the vaccine at government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandir–Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, sub-district and district hospitals, and government medical colleges and hospitals.

Each vaccination site will have a cold chain point and a designated medical officer for management of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI).

The ministry clarified that HPV vaccination is voluntary and requires mandatory consent from parents or guardians. The drive will be conducted over a three-month period, during which the vaccine will be available daily to cover the eligible cohort. Subsequently, it will be provided on routine immunisation days.

The letter stated that officials from all states and UTs have been trained and that the required vaccine doses have already been supplied in accordance with target numbers.

States and UTs have been directed to establish special vaccination session sites at headquarters or designated facilities with cold chain support, ensure adequate vaccine stock and make necessary logistical arrangements for the launch.



