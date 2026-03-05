Modi To Inaugurate Two Delhi Metro Sections On March 8

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two sections of the Delhi Metro and lay the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase V(A) on Sunday, projects together valued at over ₹18,300 crore. According to Rekha Gupta, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur section of the Pink Line and the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park section of the Magenta Line at an event near the Burari Metro station.

She said the expansion would strengthen public transport in the national capital and contribute to the vision of a “Viksit Delhi”.

“The expansion of the metro network will improve public transport, make daily travel easier for citizens, reduce the number of vehicles on the roads and help control pollution,” she said.

The Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur corridor is 12.3 km long and includes eight elevated stations. It forms part of the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar Pink Line, and with the addition of this stretch the Pink Line’s total length will increase to about 71.56 km, creating what the state government described as the country’s first fully operational Ring Metro.

Manoj Tiwari said the new section would bring the entire North East Delhi region under the metro network. “With the opening of Majlis Park Maujpur section of the Pink Line, whole North East Delhi will be part of Delhi Metro network. Jo hamne logo ko kaha, Prime Minister ne wo pura kiya (Prime Minister fulfilled what we promised to the people),” he said.

He alleged that the previous Aam Aadmi Party government had delayed the Phase IV project by withholding the state’s share of funds.

“After coming into power, Rekha Gupta’s government released the fund for speedy completion of work. Rekha Gupta government under leadership of Modi government writing new chapter of development in Delhi,” Tiwari said.

Gupta said the Prime Minister would also lay the foundation stone for three new corridors under Delhi Metro Phase V(A): Ramakrishna Ashram Marg-Indraprastha (9.913 km), Aerocity-Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1 (2.263 km), and Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj (3.9 km).

The Ramakrishna Ashram Marg-Indraprastha corridor will pass through the Central Vista area and connect key government complexes including Kartavya Bhawan, improving access for office-goers and visitors.

The Aerocity-IGI Airport Terminal-1 and Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj sections will extend the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor, improving connectivity to the airport and southern parts of the city including Saket, Tughlakabad and Kalindi Kunj.

The three extensions will have 13 stations, including 10 underground and three elevated stations.