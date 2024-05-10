PM Modi to arrive in Odisha today on a 2-day campaign mission

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Odisha today on a two-day poll campaign mission.

In the evening, the PM will hold a 2.5 km roadshow from BJP state headquarters at Ram Mandir Square to Vanivihar. The two-hour show will begin at 8 pm and continue for two hours. Over two lakh people are expected to join the roadshow.

On Saturday, Modi is scheduled to address the poll rallies at Bargarh, Phulbani and Bargarh.

According to BJP’s Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi, people will have an opportunity to get a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his carcade passes through Ram Mandir Square, IDBI Square, Rupali Square and Vanivihar.

As many as 10 platforms have been built along the 2.5 km path to showcase Odisha’s rich art and culture to the PM.

A replica of Konark Chakra or the Wheel of Sun Temple at Kornak which the PM showcased to the world leaders during the G-20 New Delhi summit held on December 9 and 10, 2023 will also be displayed during the roadshow.

Elaborating about the Prime Minister’s programme, Mohapatra said, “He will address three meetings on Saturday. The first meeting is scheduled to be held at the Stadium Ground at Phulbani in the Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency. He will reach the venue at around 9 am. He will reach Bolangir at around 11 am and address a public meeting. From there, he will proceed to Bargarh and reach the ground near the toll gate at around 12 noon. He will address a public meeting there.``

Keeping the Prime Minister’s roadshow in view, the Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police has issued traffic restrictions on Janpath which will be in force from 2 pm till the end of the roadshow. While vehicular movement on the stretch from Master Canteen to Vani Vihar has been restricted, no vehicle will be allowed from the lanes connected to Janpath.

While the entire stretch has been declared as a no-flying zone, bomb squads and dog squads will be deployed. Besides 55 platoons of force and three platoons of anti-terror force, there will be five DCPs, 10 additional DCPs, 27 ACPs and 41 IICs to keep a hawk-eye on the roadshow.

The Prime Minister’s visit is the second one to Odisha in five days. Earlier on Monday, he had addressed public meetings at Berhampur and Nabarangpur.