Modi to be NDA’s Bihar mascot, Nitish CM face for Bihar polls

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the primary poll mascot for the NDA in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, and JD(U) leader and chief minister Nitish Kumar will be the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate of the ruling alliance.

The crucial election, sources said, could be the first time since 2005 that the BJP contests more seats than the JD(U). This has historically been a contentious issue between the two parties. Already in a much stronger position, both within the state and in the state alliance, since the JD(U) decided to rejoin the NDA fold in 2024, the NDA poll strategy, sources said, will see the BJP playing a pivotal role within the alliance.

While development will be the primary poll plank of the NDA, it will be prominently flanked by Hindutva and social justice as per the region in the state, it is learnt. For instance, in the Seemanchal region, where the Muslim population is significant, Hindutva will be a key element of the NDA’s campaign alongside its development model. Similarly, in the Kosi belt, the focus will be on the development agenda, supported by the social justice model of the Centre and the Nitish Kumar-led state government.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in October-November this year. Speculation is rife that the BJP will contest more seats than the JD(U).

Other than JD(U) and BJP, the NDA alliance also includes Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM, Upendra Kushwaha’s RLM, and Chirag Paswan’s LJP.

The BJP and JD(U) will have to work out a seat-sharing formula while accommodating the interests of these smaller allies.

In the last polls, the LJP had revolted against the JD(U) leadership and not contested with the NDA alliance. The JD(U) had contested 122 and given seven to HAM from its quota. The BJP had contested on 121 and gave 11 to then ally VIP from its share.