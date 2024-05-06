Top
Modi to Address Public Meeting in AP Today

6 May 2024 5:06 AM GMT
Modi to Address Public Meeting in AP Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Rajahmundry on Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.


He will arrive at the Rajahmundry Airport by an IAF aircraft from Jagadalpur in Chattisgarh. From Rajahmundry Airport he will reach Vemagiri to address a public meeting.

TD national general secretary N. Lokesh and AP BJP chief, Rajahmundry Lok Sabha nominee D. Purandeswari, and NDA Lok Sabha nominees from Amalapuram, Kakinada, Eluru, Narasapuram and Rajahmundry and nominees from seven assembly segments falling under the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha segment will attend the PM’s public meeting.

Post the Rajahmundry public meeting, Narendra Modi will proceed to Anakapalli to address another public meeting between 4:00 pm and 6:00 p.m. Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena leader Nagababu will attend this meeting, apart from NDA nominees from Anakapalli Lok Sabha and assembly segments within its purview.



