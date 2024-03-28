New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he is working to ensure that nearly Rs.3,000 crores "looted" from poor people in West Bengal and attached by the Enforcement Directorate are returned to them. He also slammed the Opposition, claiming that power and not country are the priorities of the rival parties.

Mr Modi made the assertion in a telephonic conversation with "Rajmata" Amrita Roy, a member of the erstwhile royal family and the BJP candidate against TMC's Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Giving out the details of the conversation, a BJP leader said that Mr Modi told Ms Roy that he is exploring legal options to ensure that the money looted from the poor as well as the money the ED has attached from the corrupt goes back to them.

According to the details of the conversation shared by the BJP, the Prime Minister put the amount of money that was paid by people in the state as bribes for getting jobs at Rs.3,000 crores.

Mr Modi told the Bengal BJP leader to inform people about his stand and asserted that soon after coming back to power he will find a way, including making legal provisions if needed, to do so.

Mr Modi also took a swipe at the Congress for its support to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal following his arrest by the ED in a corruption case, saying those who made complaints against the AAP have now changed tactics to help the ruling party in the national capital. The Prime Minister, though, did not name anyone.

"This shows that their priority is not country but power," Mr Modi said, asserting that the BJP-led alliance is fighting for a corruption-free country for the bright future of the youth while all the corrupt have come together on the other side to save each other.

With Ms Roy tracing her lineage to 18th-century local king Krishnachandra Roy, the Prime Minister hit back at those who have targeted the erstwhile royalty for its alleged support to the British after the BJP named her its candidate from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Ms Roy told Mr Modi that her family is being called traitors and noted that Krishnachandra Roy worked for people and joined hands with other kings to save "Sanatan Dharma".

Mr Modi asked her not to take any pressure, saying that they (the TMC) practice votebank politics and will make all kinds of wild allegations in order to hide their sins.

He noted that on the one hand, they seek evidence of Lord Ram's existence and on the other, they cite incidents dating back two and three centuries to defame others.

"This is their double standard," he said, praising the king's legacy of social reform and asking her to carry forward his legacy.

Expressing confidence in her win, Mr Modi asked Ms Roy to be ready with the agenda for the first 100 days for her constituency.

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that West Bengal will vote for "parivartan" (change) in the state.

The alleged corruption of the state's ruling Trinamul Congress leaders is one of the main planks of the BJP in the state, as it has highlighted the arrest of some of them, including former minister Partha Chatterjee and the recovery of large amounts of money and other assets from them to target its rivals.

"You have the challenge to save Bengal's heritage," Mr Modi told Ms Roy.

Ms Roy said people have expressed their confidence in the Modi government's work and told her that Ms Moitra, the incumbent TMC MP from the constituency, will go to jail, drawing laughter from the Prime Minister.

Ms Moitra is facing a probe in a corruption case for allegedly allowing a businessman to use her parliamentary log-in in return for bribes and other favours. She has termed the businessman her friend and refuted the corruption charges, blaming the BJP for the case.

Ms Roy told the Prime Minister that people during her campaign have spoken about corruption and unkept promises of the state government.

The BJP had won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 in what was seen as a surge in its fortunes and it is looking to boost its tally this time around.