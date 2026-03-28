Modi Tells CMs He Is Confident Team India Will Overcome Crisis

New Delhi: Expressing confidence that working together as “Team India,” the nation will successfully overcome the situation arising out of recent developments in West Asia and its potential impact on the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed that the government's priorities are to maintain economic and trade stability, ensure energy security, safeguard the interests of citizens, and strengthen industry and supply chains.

The government, meanwhile, set up an 'informal group of ministers' led by defence minister Rajnath Singh to look into the issues arising due to the West Asia conflict. Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Hardeep Singh Puri are among the members of the informal group of ministers (IGOM).

Modi chaired a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of states to review preparedness in light of the emerging situation arising out of recent developments in West Asia and its potential impact on India. Expressing his appreciation for the valuable suggestions shared by all Chief Ministers, Modi noted that these inputs would be instrumental in managing the situation. He emphasised the need for vigilance, preparedness, and coordinated action to address the challenges ahead.

Referring to the ongoing situation in West Asia, Modi said that India has prior experience in dealing with similar global disruption. He recalled the collective response during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the Centre and states worked together as "Team India" to mitigate the impact on supply chains, trade, and daily life. Necessitating continuous monitoring and adaptive strategies, he said that an Inter-Ministerial Group has been operational since March 3, reviewing the situation on a daily basis and taking timely decisions.



