Modi, Starmer Seal Rs 3,900-Cr Missile Pact

New Delhi: India and Britain on Thursday agreed to deepen their strategic partnership, announcing a major defence deal and new technology initiatives following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in Mumbai.

Both nations confirmed an agreement to proceed on a government-to-government basis for the initial supply of Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) systems to India from Britain, a deal valued at $468 million. They also expressed intent to finalise an Inter-Governmental Agreement on maritime electric propulsion systems for Indian naval platforms, aimed at boosting indigenous capability under the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework.

Calling India and the UK “natural partners,” Modi said the two sides were moving toward joint defence design and production, and had signed a pact on military training cooperation under which Indian Air Force instructors will serve with the UK’s Royal Air Force. He said both nations were committed to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, noting that the meeting coincided with the ‘Konkan 2025’ joint naval exercise.

“India’s dynamism and the United Kingdom’s expertise together create a unique synergy. Our partnership is trustworthy, and driven by talent and technology. And today, as Prime Minister Starmer and I stand together on this stage, it is a clear reaffirmation of our shared commitment to work hand in hand towards building a brighter future for the people of both our nations,” the Prime Minister said.

Addressing Starmer, Modi said, “Your visit to India, just a few months after the agreement was signed, and the largest business delegation ever accompanying you, symbolises the new energy and broad vision in the India-UK partnership.” He added, “Our relationship is founded on a shared belief in values such as democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. In the current era of global instability, this growing partnership between India and the UK remains an important pillar of global stability and economic progress. In today's meeting, we also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, peace and stability in West Asia, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. On the issue of the Ukraine conflict and Gaza, India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy”.

The leaders also decided to establish an Industry Guild and Critical Minerals Supply Chain Observatory, with a satellite campus at the Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, and to work toward doubling bilateral trade by 2030 from the current $56 billion.

Modi highlighted joint initiatives, including a Climate Technology Startup Fund, an Offshore Wind Taskforce, and a Joint AI Research Centre, and said both countries had condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. He termed the recently signed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) “historic,” saying it would cut import costs and create jobs.

Starmer praised India’s economic rise and said the CETA would lower tariffs and expand market access, generating high-skilled jobs in both nations. He also welcomed the expansion of British universities’ campuses in India, describing education links as the “jewel in the crown” of the partnership.

The 12 outcomes listed from the visit include establishment of the India-UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre and the India-UK Joint Centre for AI, Launch of Phase II of the UK-India Critical Minerals Supply Chain Observatory and establishment of a new satellite campus at IIT-ISM Dhanbad, Establishment of the Critical Minerals Industry Guild to secure resilient supply chains and promote green technologies, Handing over the Letter of Intent for opening of the Campus of Lancaster University in Bengaluru, In-principle approval for opening of Campus of University of Surrey in GIFT City (Gandhinagar), and resetting the India-UK Joint Economic Trade Committee (JETCO) which will support implementation of the CETA and drive economic growth and job creation in both countries, a reconstituted India-UK CEO forum, and a Letter of Intent (LoI) between ICMR and NIHR, United Kingdom on Health Research.

At the Global Fintech Festival, Modi said India conducts 20 billion digital transactions a month worth Rs 25 trillion, calling the country’s digital success a model of empowerment, not aid, for the Global South.