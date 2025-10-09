 Top
Modi Speaks to Israeli PM Netanyahu

PTI
9 Oct 2025 11:47 PM IST

Earlier, Modi also spoke to Trump and congratulated him on the Gaza peace plan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and congratulated him on the progress made under US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.In a post on X, Modi said he reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world.

We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu US President Donald trump 
India Delhi New Delhi 
