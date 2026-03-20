Modi Speaks to Bahrain King, Condemns Attacks on Energy Infra

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and condemned attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

In a post on X, Modi said the two leaders discussed the regional situation and its wider implications.

“Had a fruitful discussion with the King of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. Conveyed warm greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr to him and the people of Bahrain. We discussed the current situation in the West Asian region. Condemned attacks on the energy and civilian infrastructure in the region, underscoring their adverse impact on global food, fuel and fertilizer security. Reiterated the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and keeping shipping lines open and secure. Thanked His Majesty for his continued support for the well-being of the Indian community in Bahrain.”

The outreach follows Modi’s recent conversations with several global leaders, including those of France, Qatar, Jordan, Oman and Malaysia, on the escalating situation in West Asia.

During these interactions, he had described attacks on energy infrastructure in the region as condemnable, amid recent strikes targeting gas facilities in Iran and Qatar.

India has expressed concern over the escalation and its potential impact on energy security and global supply chains.

Earlier, Modi had also spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasising civilian safety and the need for an early cessation of hostilities, while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with his Israeli counterpart.

The diplomatic engagements reflect India’s continued outreach amid the evolving West Asia crisis and its implications for regional stability and energy security.