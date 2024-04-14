Modi Slogan Shows Trust in his Leadership: Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Over 500 youths and women pledged their support to the BJP during a large-scale induction ceremony in the state's political arena, at a meeting by BJP Chevella candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy in Yalala mandal, Tandur, on Sunday.

The event saw crowd overflowing beyond the ground’s capacity.

Vishweshwar Reddy urged attendees to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term based on his leadership qualities. He said the current election is not about voting for KCR, KTR, Revanth Reddy or Uttam Reddy but about re-electing Modi.

“The resounding consensus across the nation is clear in this election, it's Modi who will return as Prime Minister. Even members of the Congress are echoing the sentiment of Modi's inevitable return. The nationwide chorus of "Modi, Modi" reverberates with a deep-seated trust in his leadership, resonating throughout the country, he said.



“The current Chief Minister went to Delhi with a begging bowl and it was Modi’s benevolence that saved the day, extending a lifeline of `9,000 crore to rescue the state from the brink. Without these funds, critical necessities like power supply, salaries, and pensions would have been in jeopardy,” he said.

Vishweshwar Reddy also credited Modi for various initiatives benefiting citizens, refuting accusations of inaction from Opposition parties. Earlier in the day, Vishweshwar Reddy paid tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, praising his contributions to Indian democracy and urging the youth to uphold his ideals of equality and justice. He highlighted Modi's efforts in safeguarding the nation, providing essential resources to impoverished families, and overseeing the construction of the Lord Sri Rama temple in Ayodhya.




