Modi Slams Congress Over Shirtless Protest At AI Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress over its youth wing’s “shirtless protest” at the recent India AI Impact Summit, alleging that the party had become a “Muslim League-Maoist Congress” that seizes every opportunity to malign the country.

Addressing a public gathering in Ajmer, Rajasthan, where he inaugurated development projects worth ₹17,000 crore and launched a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign, Modi said the Congress was attempting to defame India on global platforms. He also inaugurated Micron Technology’s semiconductor plant in Sanand, Gujarat, later in the day.

“When the world praises India, every Indian feels proud. But the Congress tries to create drama and defame the country before foreign dignitaries,” he said, referring to the protest by the Indian Youth Congress at the AI summit.

Modi said the Congress, having suffered repeated electoral defeats, was venting its frustration by tarnishing India’s image. “There was a time when INC stood for Indian National Congress. Today it has become MMC — Muslim League-Maoist Congress. History bears witness to the Muslim League’s hatred towards India, which led to Partition. Today, the Congress is acting in a similar manner,” he said.

He alleged that Maoists resent India’s prosperity, Constitution and democracy, and accused the Congress of echoing narratives that harm national interests. The Prime Minister further claimed that weakening the armed forces and delaying One Rank, One Pension had been part of the Congress’ past record, along with defence-related scandals.



Highlighting the government’s performance over the past 11 years, Modi said the armed forces had delivered decisive blows against terrorism, citing surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor. He accused Congress leaders of spreading misinformation even on matters of national security.



Later, in Sanand, Modi led a roadshow and inaugurated Micron Technology’s semiconductor ATMP facility, marking the start of commercial production. He said India, long known for its software strength, was now establishing itself firmly in the hardware sector as well.



“Today, in Sanand, we see the dawn of a new future. The commencement of commercial production at Micron’s ATMP facility will strengthen India’s role in the global technology value chain,” he said.



Recalling that the MoU was signed in June 2023 and the groundbreaking took place in September 2023, Modi said commercial production had begun within a short timeframe, reflecting faster policy execution. He added that regulatory processes, including Advanced Pricing Agreements, had been streamlined significantly.



Calling semiconductors the backbone of the AI revolution, he said if oil shaped the 20th century, microchips would define the 21st. The Prime Minister reiterated that under the Semicon India programme, 10 projects had been approved and more units across states such as Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Odisha and Punjab would begin production soon, building a pan-India technology ecosystem for a “Viksit Bharat.”



