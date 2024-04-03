Modi Shook Foundation Of Dynastic Politics, Launched Crusade Against Corruption: J P Nadda In MP

BJP national president J P Nadda on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shaken the foundation of dynastic politics in the country.

Addressing the conclave of intellectuals in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Nadda, began his two-day visit to the state on Tuesday, said that Mr Modi has changed the political culture in the country by destroying dynastic, caste and appeasement politics.

“Earlier, it was caste and dynasty based politics in the country. People belonging to particular families were dictating to the common people and the role of the masses was merely clapping. But, Mr Modi destroyed the politics of dynasty and appeasement in the country”, he said.

He made a scathing attack on the INDI alliance, calling it a conglomeration of ‘corrupt’ people who came together to save each other. The INDI alliance was trying to protect dynastic politics.

But, Mr Modi never compromised with the issue of corruption and was determined to root out corruption in the country.

He said that during the previous UPA regime, a scandal used to break out almost every day.

He accused the Opposition of indulging in divisive politics to divide the society for its political gains. But, Mr Modi believes in development politics to ensure development of all sections of society.

He took a swipe at Congress for ‘parroting’ unemployment and price rise, saying that ‘I must admit that Congress has become unemployed now’.

Later, campaigning for the party’s Shahdol Lok Sabha seat candidate Himadri Singh in district headquarters of Shahdol, Mr Nadda said that it was BJP which has ensured recognition to tribal leaders and tribal culture at the national and international level.

He said that Mr Modi has increased the budgetary allocation for the tribal welfare department by three times.