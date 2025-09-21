 Top
Modi Shares Shubho Mahalaya Wishes for a Blessed Durga Puja

DC Correspondent
21 Sept 2025 12:35 PM IST

Prime Minister Invokes Maa Durga’s Blessings for Strength, Joy, and Health

Narendra Modi greets the nation on Mahalaya, wishing for divine blessings and a purposeful Durga Puja season.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Mahalaya on Sunday and wished that as the sacred days of Durga Puja draw near, may everyone's lives be filled with light and purpose.The devout believe that Goddess Durga begins her descent from her abode in Mount Kailash to the Earth on this day.

"Wishing you all Shubho Mahalaya! As the sacred days of Durga Puja draw near, may our lives be filled with light and purpose," Modi said on X. "May the divine blessings of Maa Durga bring unwavering strength, lasting joy and wonderful health," the prime minister said.

( Source : PTI )
