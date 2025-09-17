Modi Says ‘JEM Exposed Pakistan’s Duplicity On Terrorism’, Exhorts Countrymen To Embrace 'Swadeshi'

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has exposed Pakistan’s duplicity on terrorism.

One of the senior commanders of the JeM has publicly admitted that the terror infrastructure in Bahawalpur (in Pakistan) has been destroyed during the ‘Operation Sindoor’ launched by India, exposing Pakistan’s duplicity on terrorism, Mr. Modi said while addressing a rally in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

“The confession by the JeM operative has unmasked Pakistan before the international community. Today, the terrorists’ confession exposing Pakistan is being witnessed by the whole world”, Mr. Modi said.

The PM said that terrorists from Pakistan carried out the Pahalgam massacre and India gave a befitting reply by destroying the terror hub in Pakistan.

“This is new Bharat, one that does not fear anyone’s nuclear threats and responds by striking directly at the source. Ghar mein ghus kar marta hai (We strike inside their home)”, he said.

“Our brave soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees in the blink of an eye”, he said while referring to the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Referring to the JeM commander’s confession on destruction of terror bases in Pakistan by India during ‘Operation Sindoor’, he remarked, “Just yesterday, another Pakistani terrorist was crying and narrating his ordeal”.

He said that Pakistan’s repeated denial of charges of sponsoring terrorism before the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and other international watchdogs have now proved false, strengthening India’s case at the global stage.

Mr. Modi maintained that September 17, 1948 marks a historic occasion when the nation witnessed the iron resolve of Sardar Patel to liberate Hyderabad from numerous atrocities and integrate it with India.

The day is now commemorated as Hyderabad Liberation Day, symbolizing India’s unity, he said.

“Hyderabad Liberation Day serves as a reminder that nothing is greater than the honour, pride, and glory of Mother India”, he remarked.

The PM reaffirmed his commitment for the empowerment of women and tribals by launching ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ and ‘Adi Seva Pav’ campaigns for them respectively, on the occasion.

Under the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ campaign, screenings will be conducted for conditions ranging from blood pressure and diabetes to anemia, tuberculosis, and cancer for women in their nearest government healthcare facilities.

All the tests and medicines will be provided free of cost and the government will bear all the expenses.

The fortnight-long campaign will end on October two.

Mr. Modi also declared the commencement of the eighth National Nutrition Month from Wednesday to ensure proper nutrition for pregnant women and girls.

He underscored the need for reducing maternal and infant mortality rate and said that his government has launched ‘Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana’ in 2017 for this purpose.

Under the scheme, Rs 5,000 is transferred directly to the bank account upon the birth of the first child, and Rs 6,000 upon the birth of a second daughter.

He said that so far, 4.5 crore pregnant mothers have benefitted by the scheme and Rs 19,000 crore has been disbursed under it so far.

He said that assistance was given to 15 lakh pregnant women amounting to Rs 450 crore with a single click on Wednesday alone.

Mr. Modi said that the government is determined to address the serious challenge of sickle cell anemia prevalent in the tribal regions and added that the government is running a national mission since 2023 to protect the tribal communities from the disease.

The first sickle cell screening card was issued under the scheme when it was launched in 2023 from the tribal-dominated Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh.

“Today, the one croreth screening card has been distributed in Madhya Pradesh, and under the campaign, more than five crore people have been screened in the country”, he said.

He said various welfare measures undertaken by his government have helped pull 25 crore people out of poverty in the country in the last 11 years.

India’s development must be driven by women power, youth and farmers, he added.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for the first PM Mitra Park, a mega textile hub, in Bhainsola in Dhar district, marking Vishwakarma Jayanti, on the occasion.

The PM Mitra Park will give a boost to the cotton industry in the country benefitting lakhs of cotton farmers and generating employment, he said.

Mr. Modi called upon the countrymen to embrace ‘Swadeshi’ by purchasing products made in India.

He appealed to the 140 crore Indians to buy only the items made in India.