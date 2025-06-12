Modi Reviews Ahmedabad Crash Situation, Sends Ministers to Site

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and took stock of the plane crash at the Ahmedabad airport.The Boeing 787 aircraft operating the flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick (the UK) crashed immediately after take off. There were 242 people, including 12 crew members, onboard. Modi personally spoke to Naidu and took stock of the Air India plane crash incident in Ahmedabad, an official at the civil aviation minister's office said.

"The minister informed the prime minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground. "The prime minister has directed the minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation," the official said.

Further, the official said all relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway. Modi also spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah. The prime minister has asked both Shah and Naidu to go to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance is extended to those affected in the wake of the air mishap, officials said.