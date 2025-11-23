Modi Reaffirms India’s Commitment to IBSA at Johannesburg Meet

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in the IBSA Leaders' Meeting here, reaffirming India's commitment to deepening cooperation within the trilateral forum comprising India, Brazil and South Africa.PM Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

#WATCH | South Africa | Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Meeting during the G-20 Summit in Johannesburg.



Brazil's president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also present in the meeting.… pic.twitter.com/1JlkaAQh9u — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025

The IBSA grouping focuses on promoting South-South cooperation, pushing for reforms in global governance systems and enhancing collaboration among developing nations. In September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, and the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities of South Africa Sindisiwe Chikunga had met on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly session in New York.