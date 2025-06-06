Modi Plants Sindoor Sapling, Boosts Green Transport Drive

New Delhi:On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in two significant green initiatives—planting a symbolic Sindoor sapling and flagging off 200 electric buses—underscoring his government’s twin commitment to environmental protection and public welfare.

At his official residence, Modi planted a Sindoor sapling gifted by women who had shown immense courage during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The act was steeped in symbolism, with the sapling representing the bravery of India’s women and a nod to “Operation Sindoor,” India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The PM also participated in a plantation drive at Bhagwan Mahavir Vanasthali Park under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, aligning with the Aravalli Green Wall project to rejuvenate the ancient Aravalli range.

Later in the day, PM Modi flagged off 200 electric buses under Delhi's DEVI (Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector) scheme, aimed at enhancing clean and sustainable public transport. With this, Delhi’s e-bus fleet now totals 2,000. Modi hailed the move as a step towards improving the “Ease ofLiving” in the capital.