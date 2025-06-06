 Top
Home » Nation

Modi Plants Sindoor Sapling, Boosts Green Transport Drive

Nation
DC Correspondent
6 Jun 2025 2:23 AM IST

At his official residence, Modi planted a Sindoor sapling gifted by women who had shown immense courage during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Modi Plants Sindoor Sapling, Boosts Green Transport Drive
x
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a banyan sapling at Bhagwan Mahavir Vanasthali Park as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, on the occasion of World Environment Day, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 5, 2025. Also seen are Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.(PTI Photo)

New Delhi:On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in two significant green initiatives—planting a symbolic Sindoor sapling and flagging off 200 electric buses—underscoring his government’s twin commitment to environmental protection and public welfare.

At his official residence, Modi planted a Sindoor sapling gifted by women who had shown immense courage during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The act was steeped in symbolism, with the sapling representing the bravery of India’s women and a nod to “Operation Sindoor,” India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The PM also participated in a plantation drive at Bhagwan Mahavir Vanasthali Park under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, aligning with the Aravalli Green Wall project to rejuvenate the ancient Aravalli range.

Later in the day, PM Modi flagged off 200 electric buses under Delhi's DEVI (Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector) scheme, aimed at enhancing clean and sustainable public transport. With this, Delhi’s e-bus fleet now totals 2,000. Modi hailed the move as a step towards improving the “Ease ofLiving” in the capital.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi world environment day 
India Delhi New Delhi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X