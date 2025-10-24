Modi: Phir Ek Baar NDA Sarkar in Bihar

Samastipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday kick-started his election campaign for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections, asserting the NDA's return to power in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Samastipur, Prime Minister Modi said, "The trumpet of the grand festival of democracy has sounded. The entire Bihar is saying 'Phir Ek Baar NDA Sarkar', 'Phir Ek Baar Susaasan Sarkar. Jungle-raj walon ko dur rakhega Bihar."

Noting the presence of a large crowd even with just two days left for the Chhath Puja festivities, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to the people present at the rally, saying that the mood of Mithila has surely ensured that Bihar will move forward at a new pace.

"At this time, you all are getting benefits of the GST Bachat Utsav: and from tomorrow, the grand festival of Chhath Puja will begin. Even in such a busy time. you have come here in such jarge numbers, the atmosphere of Samastipur, the mood of Mithila has surely ensured-Bihar will move forward with a new speed. I thank you all for coming here in large numbers. "Nayi Raftar se chalega Bihar jab phir aayegi NDA sarkar, the Prime Minister said.