Modi Pays Tribute to Patel

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, describing him as the driving force behind India’s integration and a source of enduring inspiration for the nation.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India’s integration, thus shaping our nation’s destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to inspire generations. We also reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong and self-reliant India.”



