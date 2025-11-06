Opposition Parties Soft on Infiltrators, Says Modi

New Delhi/Patna: As parts of Bihar went to polls in the first phase of the Assembly elections on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Opposition RJD-Congress alliance of indulging in vote-bank politics, claiming this had led them to show a “soft corner for infiltrators” while displaying “dislike” for Lord Rama and Chhathi Maiya.

Addressing rallies in Araria and Bhagalpur districts ahead of the second phase of polling on November 11, Modi alleged that the Opposition’s reluctance to visit Ayodhya and offer prayers at shrines dedicated to Nishad Raj, Mata Shabri, and Maharshi Valmiki reflected their “hatred for Dalits and backward classes.”

In Araria, the Prime Minister said, “Bihar witnessed zero development during the 15 years of ‘jungle raj’. No highways or bridges were built, nor were any centres of higher learning established. The NDA, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, has worked hard to bring the state out of that era.”

“Today, Bihar has multiple expressways, river bridges, and as many as four central universities, along with several other centres of higher learning. Only the NDA can ensure that this journey of progress continues uninterrupted,” he said.

Modi said the biggest challenge before the NDA’s development mission was infiltration. “The NDA is committed to driving out every infiltrator from the country. But the Congress and RJD protect them, take out political yatras in their favour, and spread misleading narratives,” he alleged, referring indirectly to Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

“Whenever the RJD-Congress combine comes to power, they try to give backdoor entry to infiltrators because of vote-bank politics. But this harms ordinary citizens, as infiltrators lay claim to what rightfully belongs to them,” he said, adding that such politics had filled Opposition leaders “with contempt for Indian traditions.”

“The naamdaar of the Congress called devotion to Chhathi Maiya a drama. They never visit Ayodhya to have darshan of Lord Ram. I understand their dislike for Lord Ram, but they could at least pay respects at shrines dedicated to Nishad Raj, Shabri Mata, and Maharshi Valmiki. Their reluctance shows their prejudice against Dalits and backward classes,” Modi alleged.

Referring to the ongoing voting in 121 of Bihar’s 243 Assembly segments, the Prime Minister said, “I have seen wonderful pictures of voters turning out in large numbers. I urge everyone who hasn’t voted yet to do so. Remember, one vote can transform your state’s destiny.”

He said it was through “the power of one vote” that Bihar once ushered in social justice and later drove out the 15-year ‘jungle raj’ that had “ruined an entire generation.”

Reiterating his earlier remarks, Modi said, “Katta (country-made weapons), kroorta (cruelty), katuta (bitterness), kushasan (misgovernance), and corruption were the hallmarks of the 15-year-long jungle raj. Those leaders considered themselves masters of the people, while I see the people as my masters, my mai-baap.”

He also alleged infighting within the Opposition alliance. “After the elections, these I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners will be seen breaking each other’s heads. The fight between the RJD and Congress has reached such a level that their deputy CM candidate is now speaking against jungle raj,” he said.

In Bhagalpur, Modi accused the RJD and Congress of never understanding the value of self-reliance or Swadeshi. “For them, ‘A se Apharan, F se Firauti.’ Their dictionary begins with corruption and ends with chaos,” he said.

He reminded voters that the Congress “can never erase the stain of the Bhagalpur riots” and accused both parties of dividing society, the RJD through caste violence and the Congress through communal riots, citing the 1989 Bhagalpur riots and the 1984 anti-Sikh violence as examples.

Outlining the NDA’s roadmap for development, Modi said the government aimed to make Bihar a hub for textiles, tourism, and technology. “Bihar is known for its silk; we want it to be known for semiconductors too,” he said, adding that the NDA planned to generate one crore new jobs.

Highlighting major infrastructure projects, the Prime Minister mentioned the four-lane Vikramshila Bridge, the 7-km Kosi Bridge, and the newly approved Buxar–Bhagalpur High-Speed Corridor, which he said would enhance connectivity and attract investments worth thousands of crores.

