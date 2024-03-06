Modi Offers Special Prayers at Ujjaini Mahankali Temple

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered special prayers at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple on his second day of Telangana tour. He offered silk saree to the Goddess and the priests of the temple performed archana.

The Prime Minister visited the temple on his way to the Begumpet airport from the Raj Bhavan, spending 20 minutes to seek blessings of the deity. Later, he said on X that he prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of all Indians at the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthanam, Secunderabad.

The Prime Minister’s visit turned the entire area in the vicinity of the temple into a festive sight, given the national media coverage of Modi’s visit. Devotees said that the 191-year-old temple will now be a national visiting spot.

The chief priest of the temple, who has been serving here for the past 32 years, Rama Theertha Sharma, said: “Before the arrival of the Prime Minister, abhishekam and archana was done. As he arrived, poornakhumbaswagtham was given to him. The priests offered sankalpam, kumkuarchama and harati.”

He said: “We explained to the Prime minister the history of the temple, which he was delighted to know all about. We presented him with two laddus, dry-fruits plate, silk dhoti and a garland.”

Narayan Rao, a devotee who has been visiting this temple for 45 years, said, “We are so delighted that this visit by the Prime Minister will spread the glory of this temple all over the country.”

Rajeshwari and Rajalingam, residents of LB Nagar, who were here at the temple, said, “We wanted to visit today as we are the fans of Modi. We are so happy that he came to our favourite temple.”

Naga Santosh, who manages the shoe stand outside the temple, said: “Even though we were not allowed to stand here and all shops are closed due to security reasons, the day was filled with excitement. This temple is the talk of the town.”