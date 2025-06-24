Modi: No Safe Haven for Terrorists; Hails India's Defence Self-Reliance

New Delhi: Asserting that Operation Sindoor had made India's stringent policy against terrorism clear to the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said no shelter was safe for terrorists who spill the blood of Indian citizens.

Addressing the centenary celebration of the historic conversation between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, Modi said that the BJP-led NDA government took whatever steps were appropriate in the national interest. He also hailed weapons manufactured in India and said that their impact was felt by Pakistan during the conflict, without naming it.

Referring to Sree Narayana Guru, the Prime Minister said that the social reformer envisioned a strong and empowered India and to realise this vision, India must remain at the forefront across economic, social, and military domains.

The Prime Minister stated that the country was moving steadily along this path and was rapidly advancing toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

Mentioning that the world has recently witnessed the strength of India, Modi pointed out that Operation Sindoor has clearly demonstrated India’s firm and uncompromising policy against terrorism on the global stage. He affirmed that India has made it evident—no shelter is safe for terrorists who spill the blood of Indian citizens.

“Today’s India takes decisions based solely on what is right for national interest,” Modi said, emphasising that the country’s dependence on foreign nations for military needs is steadily decreasing.

Highlighting that India was becoming self-reliant in the defence sector, the Prime Minister said that this shift was evident during Operation Sindoor, where Indian forces compelled the enemy to surrender within 22 minutes using domestically manufactured weapons. He expressed confidence that in the coming times, Made-in-India weapons will earn global recognition and acclaim.

Highlighting that after several decades a new National Education Policy has been implemented, Modi said, “The vision of social welfare through education, organisation, and industrial progress is clearly reflected in the country’s current policies and decisions. This policy not only modernises and makes education more inclusive but also promotes learning in the mother tongue.”

Emphasising that the greatest beneficiaries of this initiative are the underprivileged and marginalised sections of society, Modi stated that in the past decade, the number of new IITs, IIMs and AIIMS established across the country has surpassed the total created in the first 60 years after Independence.

“As a result, new opportunities in higher education have opened up for poor and disadvantaged youth,” Mr Modi said, noting that over 400 Eklavya residential schools have been opened in tribal areas in the last 10 years.

The Prime MInister observed that children from tribal communities, who had been deprived of education for generations, are now progressing. He further stated that education has been directly linked to skills and opportunities. Missions like Skill India are empowering the youth to become self-reliant.

Underlining the country’s industrial progress, Modi said major reforms in the private sector and schemes like Mudra Yojana and Stand-Up India are delivering the greatest benefits to Dalits, backward classes and tribal communities.

On the historic conversation between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, Modi said, “The meeting… remains inspirational and relevant even today and serves as a powerful source of energy for social harmony and for the collective goals of a developed India.”

“The ideals of Sree Narayana Guru are a great asset to all of humanity,” Modi said, adding that for those committed to the service of the country and society, Sree Narayana Guru serves as a guiding light.

Modi shared his long-standing connection with the oppressed, exploited, and deprived sections of society. He emphasised that even today, when he takes major decisions for the betterment of these communities, he remembers Gurudev.