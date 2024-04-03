Bengaluru: Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said there is no comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who never takes leave, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who travels abroad as summer sets in. Exuding confidence about the BJP’s ‘400 paar’ target, Shah said there is no match between the NDA-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc which he called an alliance of ‘pariwarwadis’ (dynasts) and ‘brashtacharis’ (corrupt persons).

“In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, there is BJP and NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on one side -- and we are in the election fray under Modi’s leadership -- while on the other side there is this alliance of 'pariwarwadis' (dynasts) and 'brashtacharis' (corrupt) -- the I.N.D.I.A. bloc,” Shah said.

Addressing party workers and leaders here, he said he has travelled to about 60 per cent of the states across the country, and claimed that everywhere people are chanting slogans of “Modi, Modi”.

“Prime Minister Modi has placed a '400-paar' target in front of all the BJP workers this time. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, people of Karnataka gave 43 per cent votes and gave us 17 seats. In 2019, with 51 per cent votes, they gave us 25 seats. But this time my request to people and party workers is to ensure 60 per cent votes and win all 28 seats for the BJP alliance,” he added.

Shah was addressing the ‘Shakti Kendra’ (a collective of 3-5 booths) leaders and workers from Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Bangalore Rural and Chikkaballapur segments on Palace Grounds here.

Shah urged voters to choose Modi’s ‘transparent governance’ over I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s ‘alliance of ‘pariwarwadis’ and ‘brashtacharis”.

Shah said Modi has set an example on governance during his 23 years in office as chief minister of Gujarat and later as Prime Minister by not facing any allegation or charge of corruption against him. While, under the regime of the Congress governance, Shah alleged there were scams, scandals and corruption amounting to Rs.12,000 lakh crore.