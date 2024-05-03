Modi Mocks Rahul for Contest from Rae Bareli, Taunts India Bloc

Kolkata: Painting a gloomy picture of two key INDIA partners in the ongoing Lok Sabha Election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted on Friday that neither Trinamul Congress can win more than 15 seats nor Congress would make a “half century” in the tally of seats across the country.

Mr Modi, who addressed three BJP poll campaign rallies at three different parliamentary constituencies– his highest in West Bengal so far– also took a swipe at Congress scion Rahul Gandhi for his Lok Sabha poll contest from Rae Bareli seat instead of Amethi where he had lost in 2019 and sarcastically told him, “Daro Mat, Bhaago Mat (Don't panic, Don't run away.”

On the INDIA partners’ fate, the PM said at Tehatta in Krishnanagar of Nadia, “Who can form a government of the country? TMC can't even win 15 seats in the entire country. Now you tell me if TMC can form the government with just 15 seats! It is also difficult for the Congress this time to make a half-century irrespective of their efforts.”

He added, “Can they form a government when they can't get 50 seats? Once the sun didn't set for the Left here. Now the red flags are not visible. They have been lying crushed. It is only BJP-led NDA which can form the government.” Mr Modi then came down heavily on the Gandhi family hours after its scion Rahul Gandhi, presently Wayanad MP, was fielded by the Congress at Rae Bareli.

In a veiled jibe at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the PM remarked, "I had stated in the parliament when polls were two-three months away that their biggest leader would not dare to contest the polls and would run away out of fear. She fled to Rajasthan and from there made entry to the Rajya Sabha from there. That is what happened in fact.”

Mocking Mr. Gandhi who is going to contest the polls from a seat earlier vacated by his mother, Mr. Modi claimed, "I also said earlier Shehzade going to lose at Wayanad and because of fear of losing in Wayanad, he will start looking for a third seat the moment voting ends there.”

He pointed out, “Now all of his close aides started talking about his contest from Amethi. But he panicked so much that he ran away from there also and is now looking for a road at Rae Bareli. These people keep going around telling public ‘Daro Mat.’ Today I am also telling them with a lot of happiness: Are Daro Mat, Bhaago Mat."

The PM alleged, “The Congress is set to be decimated in lesser number of seats that they got last time as they are contesting in few seats. The country has also understood that these people are not fighting the polls to win.” He further tanuted the INDIA partners, claiming that all of them have been in a race to become the main opposition against the BJP.

Reiterating his tirade against the TMC over violence against women in Sandeshkhali, Mr Modi earlier played the Hindutva card while speaking at Bardhaman-Durgapur parliamentary constituency. He referred to Bharatpur TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's recent threat to send the bodies of Hindus flowing at the Bhagirathi river in Murshidabad and wondered, “What kind of political culture is this?” The PM alleged that such threats showed that the Hindus have been reduced to “second-class citizens” in Bengal under TMC rule.

On the School Service Commission job scam which led to the termination of 25,753 appointments of state education department staff including teachers by the Calcutta High Court last month, the PM pledged to support the meritorious candidates who were affected by the order.

He informed that he has ordered the state BJP leadership to open a social media window and enlist the names of those candidates who had got the jobs because of their merit and not by paying a hefty amount of money to the TMC leaders.