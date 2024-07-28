Modi Mentions About Sambalpuri Saree in Mann Ki Baat Programme

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned about Odisha’s Sambalpuri saree in his 112th edition of Mann Ki Baat programme.

While addressing his monthly radio broadcast, PM Modi talked about the Sambalpuri saree and said, "We will celebrate the National Handloom Day on August 7. The way handloom products have made their place in the hearts of people is very successful and tremendous."

The Sambalpuri sarees have already created a unique identity worldwide for their distinct handloom designs and motifs.

According to PM Modi, artisans in different parts of the country are engaged in making handlooms popular.

“Be it the Sambalpuri saree of Odisha, Maheswari saree of Madhya Pradesh, Paithani of Maharashtra, or the hand block prints of Vidarbha, the Bhutiko shawls and woollen clothes of Himachal or the Kani shawls of Jammu & Kashmir, the work of handloom artisans is spread across every corner of the country.,” said PM Modi.