Modi Meets Bengal BJP MPs, Reviews State Situation Ahead of Polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met BJP Members of Parliament from West Bengal, which is scheduled to go to polls early next year. Modi routinely meets party MPs during Parliament sessions to seek feedback on various issues and had met NDA MPs from Assam on Tuesday.

The BJP MPs discussed several matters with the Prime Minister, including the law and order situation in the Mamata Banerjee–ruled state, attacks on BJP workers, recent landslides and floods in Darjeeling, Terai and Dooars, a review of central schemes and certain organisational issues. Modi praised the “dedication and tireless efforts” of BJP karyakartas in West Bengal and “highlighted their role in public outreach and standing by people in times of need.” The BJP’s state unit is already buoyed by the NDA’s recent victory in Bihar.

“During the meeting, we discussed various issues, including the attack on senior tribal MP Khagen Murmu, which reflects the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation under the TMC government. We also discussed the recent landslides and floods and the state government's refusal to officially notify it as a ‘disaster,’ as well as the non-allocation of SDRF funds for rehabilitation. We further raised concerns about the severe challenges faced by tea garden and cinchona garden workers, and possible measures to address them,” BJP MP Raju Bista said.

He added that the Prime Minister praised the commitment of BJP workers and encouraged them to “continue their positive work with renewed vigour and reach out to every individual across the state.”

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar said the Prime Minister enquired about everyone’s well-being and told them they “must stand firmly against the West Bengal government and continue our struggle to protect democracy in the state.”