Modi: Make Mental Health Talk Normal

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to work towards creating an environment where conversations around mental health become more mainstream, marking the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister described the day as “a powerful reminder that mental health is a fundamental part of our overall well-being.” “In a fast-paced world, this day underscores the importance of reflection and compassion,” Modi said.

“Let us also work collectively to create environments where conversations around mental health become more mainstream. My compliments to all those working in this field and helping others heal and find happiness,” he added.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the aim of World Mental Health Day is to raise global awareness about mental health issues and to mobilise efforts in support of mental well-being.