Modi-Macron Summit Strengthens Bilateral Strategic Engagement

New Delhi: Visiting French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks over dinner on Thursday in Jaipur to further consolidate the bilateral strategic engagement that the two leaders decided on in Paris on July 14 through the "Horizon 2047 Roadmap". The two leaders discussed strengthening cooperation in defence, civil nuclear energy, trade, space, education and other sectors.

The talks took place hours after the French president was accorded a red carpet welcome in the Pink City, followed by a "Modi-Macron Shobha Yatra” from the astronomical observation site of Jantar Mantar to the iconic Hawa Mahal.

Mr Macron also visited the grand Amber Fort, a Unesco world heritage site situated on the Aravalli range on the outskirts of Jaipur.

The French President was received by Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra, chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar.

He interacted with artisans, students and those working on joint Indo-French cultural projects.

Mr Macron was later joined by Mr Modi at the historical Jantar Mantar astronomical observatory, which they "explored" together. From there, the two leaders embarked on a roadshow and stood together in an open-air vehicle, waving to cheering onlookers lined up on both sides of the road. A visibly delighted Mr Macron also blew kisses to the crowd.

The roadshow culminated at the Hawa Mahal, where the leaders visited a shop. Mr Macron was seen holding a miniature replica of the newly inaugurated Ayodhya Ram temple, reportedly presented by Mr Modi.

Mr Modi was also seen explaining the Indian digital payment modes to the French President at a shop and the great strides made by India in digital technologies and platforms. The two leaders also sipped tea together there before heading into the bilateral talks, after which Mr Modi hosted Mr Macron for dinner.

On social media platform X, Mr Modi posted, “Welcome to India, my friend President Emmanuel Macron. I am happy that Mr Macron began his India visit from Jaipur in Rajasthan, a land with rich culture, heritage and talented people. It is a matter of great pride that he will be taking part in our Republic Day celebrations tomorrow, January 26, in Delhi. His presence not only strengthens ties between our nations but also adds a significant chapter to our shared history of friendship and collaboration."

It may be noted that India is keen to acquire 26 Rafale-Marine fighter aircraft for the Indian Navy from France. New Delhi had earlier acquired 36 Rafale fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The two sides are also interested in the proposed construction of three additional submarines under the P75 programme.

Late on Thursday evening, the MEA said, "Taking the India-France strategic partnership to greater heights! Productive discussions held between the Prime Minister and the French President in Jaipur. The two leaders took stock of bilateral ties and exchanged perspectives on a wide range of bilateral and global issues."

The French President will be the chief guest at Friday's Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path in the national capital. A French armed forces contingent will also participate in the Republic Day parade and flypast.

Mr Macron will on Friday afternoon attend the “At Home” reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu and will later in the evening have a formal meeting with Ms Murmu before departing for Paris on Friday night.

The “Horizon 2047 Roadmap” has three pillars -- the partnership for security and sovereignty, the partnership for the planet and the partnership for the people.

The two countries are also “key partners in contributing to international peace and security, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.