Modi, Macron Call For Dialogue To Solve West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on the evolving conflict in West Asia and agreed to coordinate efforts for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Modi said he discussed the situation with Macron and stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

“Spoke with my friend President Emmanuel Macron today. We discussed our shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace and stability in the region,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

India and France share close strategic and defence ties. Macron had visited New Delhi recently to attend the AI Summit held in the capital.