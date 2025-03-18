Modi, Luxon for Open, Inclusive Indo-Pacific

New Delhi: Taking a thinly-veiled jibe at China after “substantive and productive” talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that both nations are are opposed to “expansionism” in the Indo-Pacific region, even as the two nations signed six agreements, including a key one on defence cooperation. Both nations decided to step up bilateral defence and maritime security cooperation in the form of joint military exercises and training, with Mr Modi announcing that a defence industry cooperation roadmap would also be prepared. The New Zealand Prime Minister referred to the defence cooperation pact as a “new and important dimension to our strategic partnership”.

In his remarks to the media at Hyderabad House in the capital after the talks, Mr Modi also declared that the two nations would begin negotiations towards a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and would also work swiftly towards finalising a Migration and Mobility Agreement to “facilitate the mobility of professionals and skilled workers” and encourage mobility of human talent and resources legally while at the same time combating illegal immigration. “We are ready to step up and take responsibility for a bright partnership. It will be a match-winning partnership,” Mr Modi said in a cricketing analogy.

In an indication to the activities of pro-Khalistan elements in various nations, including New Zealand, Mr Modi said he had conveyed his concerns to Mr Luxon, with the New Zealand side being “receptive”.

In the obvious backdrop of maritime military tensions between China and Australia, which is New Zealand’s close and larger immediate strategic neighbour in the region, Mr.Luxon, in his remarks to the media, also referred to the “challenging security situation” in the Indo-Pacific region and highlighted his country’s strong commitment to work with India to address the “shared concerns” in the region. He also announced that his country would join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. Mr Modi meanwhile pointed out that both navies are working together as part of the Combined Taskforce 150, a multi-nation coalition naval taskforce that New Zealand currently heads to combat piracy and other maritime threats.

A joint statement said: “The Prime Ministers recognised that we face an increasingly uncertain and dangerous world. They noted that, as maritime nations, India and New Zealand have a strong and common interest in an open, inclusive, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific, where the rules-based international order is upheld… Both Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to supporting an open, inclusive, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific where sovereignty and territorial integrity are respected.” It added: “The Prime Ministers reaffirmed the right of freedom of navigation and overflights and other lawful uses of the sea in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The Prime Ministers reaffirmed the need to pursue peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS.” New Zealand also joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Apart from defence, the two nations also inked pacts in the fields of sports, agriculture and horticulture, forestry, taxation and education. Technology and innovation was also discussed between the two leaders. On the trade front, Mr Modi mentioned the need to encourage investment, work together in sectors, including dairy, food processing and pharma as well as renewable energy and critical minerals. He also welcomed the fact that Mr Luxon is accompanied by a large business delegation. Mr Luxon meanwhile pointed out that bilateral trade between the two nations currently stands at NZ$3 billion annually and expressed confidence that the two nations would reach an ambitious, balance and mutually-beneficial free trade pact.

In response to media queries at a special briefing on the visit later, MEA’s secretary (east) Jaideep Mazumdar confirmed that the activities of pro-Khalistan elements in New Zealand had figured during the talks. “We do alert our friends to the activities of anti-India elements who glorify terrorism. The Government of New Zealand has been receptive,” he said.

Sports and people to people exchanges were another important part of the discussions. Mr Modi said the year 2026 would mark the 100th anniversary of sporting tes between the two nations that began more than two decades before Indian Independence. The New Zealand PM said the Indian men’s cricket team would tour his country in November next year and also joked about how in order to prevent a diplomatic incident, the two leaders avoided mention of New Zealand’s 3-0 recent Test victory over India in India as well as India’s victories over his country in the recently-concluded Champions Trophy tournament in Dubai, to which Mr Modi laughed heartily. Mr Modi further mentioned that the two countries also enjoy sporting ties in other games such as hockey. Mr Luxon also hailed the contribution to his country of the Indian diaspora there in various sectors.

On trade and investment, the joint statement went: “The Prime Ministers welcomed the launch of FTA negotiations for a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial trade agreement to achieve deeper economic integration. The Leaders agreed that a comprehensive trade agreement offers a significant opportunity to enhance trade and economic cooperation. By leveraging each country's strengths, addressing their respective concerns, and tackling challenges, a bilateral trade agreement can foster mutually beneficial trade and investment growth, ensuring equitable gains and complementarities for both sides. The Leaders committed to designate senior representatives to steer these negotiations to resolution as soon as reasonably possible.”