Modi Launches Rs 6,300 cr Projects in Assam

Mangaldoi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects worth Rs 6,300 crore at Mangaldoi in Assam's Darrang district. He launched the construction of Darrang Medical College and Hospital, along with a nursing college and a GNM school.

Assam's healthcare sector is poised for a major upgrade. Speaking at a programme in Darrang. https://t.co/rjfGluOS4s — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2025

The combined investment in these healthcare projects is worth Rs 570 crore, officials said. The PM also laid the foundation stones for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge with an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore and the 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya.