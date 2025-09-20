Modi Lays Foundation of Rs 34,200 cr Projects in Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation of development projects worth Rs 34,200 crore at a public meeting in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar.

Earlier in the day, Modi held a roadshow that began from the airport and concluded at Gandhi Maidan, the venue of his address. Covering a distance of one kilometre, the Prime Minister waved to large crowds gathered on both sides of the road, who greeted him with flowers.

Cultural troupes performed on stages set up along the route, while victory banners for Operation Sindoor and posters thanking him for GST reforms were prominently displayed. The projects launched are expected to boost infrastructure, connectivity and economic growth in the region, officials said.