Dhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called upon Indians to adopt “swadeshi” in their daily lives, urging that shops selling Indian-made products should proudly display boards saying “Garv se kaho yeh swadeshi hai.”

Addressing a massive rally in Dhar district on his 75th birthday, the Prime Minister appealed to 140 crore citizens to purchase only Indian-made items, highlighting the need to boost self-reliance and empower local industries.

He also said 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the last 11 years, attributing the achievement to government policies and public support. “Crores of mothers and sisters across the country have been blessing me,” he added, acknowledging women’s role in India’s development journey.

Earlier in the day, Modi laid the foundation stone of the country’s first Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park at Bhainsola village in Dhar district. Spread across 2,158 acres, the mega textile hub will feature world-class infrastructure, including a 20 MLD common effluent treatment plant, 10 MVA solar power facility, modern roads, continuous water and power supply, and 81 plug-and-play units. Leading textile companies have already submitted investment proposals worth Rs 23,146 crore for the project.

The Prime Minister said the largest integrated textile park in the country will give new energy to the textile industry and ensure fair value for farmers’ produce.

From Dhar, Modi also launched the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ campaign, focused on women’s health, and the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah, which will promote nutrition awareness, childhood care, and healthy food habits.

Marking his birthday, Modi recalled a historical milestone, saying: “On this day in 1948, Sardar Patel’s steely willpower ensured Hyderabad’s liberation and restored India’s pride.” Meanwhile, in Varanasi, prayers were offered and milk was poured into the Ganga river for the Prime Minister’s long life.