Modi Launches Projects Worth ₹1.22 Lakh Cr In Banswara

New Delhi, Banswara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several projects worth Rs.1,22,100 crore at a function in Rajasthan's Banswara. Criticising the previous governments for neglecting the importance of electricity, Modi said that increasing power production was necessary for any country to develop rapidly in the 21st century.

The Prime Minister said, "Before 2014, there were 2.5-crore households in India that did not have electricity connections. Even after 70 years of Independence, electricity poles had not even been installed in 18,000 villages across the country.”

"The Congress government did not pay any attention to the importance of electricity. Power cuts were frequent during the Congress rule. It was considered a big deal if there was electricity for even four or five hours in the villages. People would congratulate each other when electricity came," he said, adding that new industries could not be established during the Congress rule because of the shortage of electricity.

“In 2014, our government resolved to change this situation as electricity reached every village in the country, and life became easier for the people. In the 21st century, any country that wants to develop rapidly must increase power production. Any country that aims to develop rapidly in the 21st century must increase its electricity production. The most successful countries will be those that lead in clean energy," he said.

Modi noted that the BJP government at the Centre is advancing the clean energy campaign by turning it into a people's movement.

The Prime Minister also hit out at the previous Congress government in Rajasthan, saying the state became a hub of paper leaks during its rule and atrocities against women were at their peak.

"Under the Congress, Rajasthan became the hub of paper leaks, the Jal Jeevan Mission was sacrificed due to corruption, atrocities against women were at their peak and rapists were protected. After the BJP was voted to power, it strengthened law and order and accelerated development projects in the state,” he said.

Modi said that today, the BJP government is moving Rajasthan forward on the path of rapid development.

Noting that September 25 marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, who gave the nation the principle of Antyodaya — uplift of the person standing on the last rung of society — Modi said that this vision had now become the government’s mission and the administration is working with a deep sense of service for the welfare of the poor, Dalits, backward classes, and tribal communities.

Criticising the Opposition for consistently neglecting the tribal community and failing to understand their needs, the Prime Minister stated that it is their government that prioritised tribal welfare by establishing a dedicated ministry. For the first time under then-Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, a separate ministry for tribal affairs was made.

Modi noted that during Opposition rule, it was unimaginable for such large-scale projects to reach tribal regions. Affirming that under his government developments are now becoming a reality, Mr Modi announced the launch of a major PM MITRA Park in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, which will bring significant benefits to tribal farmers.

Modi mentioned that it is through the efforts of the BJP that the daughter of a poor tribal family, Droupadi Murmu, has become the President of India. He highlighted that the President herself raised the issue of the most marginalised tribal communities, which inspired the launch of the PM Janman Yojana, under which special priority is being given to the most deprived segments within tribal society.