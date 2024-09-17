Modi launches Odisha govt's Subhadra Yojana, railway, NH projects worth over Rs 3,800 cr

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the Odisha government's flagship women-centric programme Subhadra Yojana, and unveiled railway and national highway projects worth over Rs 3,800 crore here, marking 100 days of the third NDA regime at the Centre.



Modi also released the first instalment of assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G across 14 states. He also took part in 'Griha Pravesh' celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries under the housing scheme from across the country.

He also launched Awaas+ 2024 App for a survey of additional households for PMAY-G. While participating in the Griha Pravesh celebrations, Modi visited Sabar Sahi slum in Bhubaneswar where he interacted with the beneficiaries. The PM inaugurated the homes of 20 beneficiaries under the PMAY there.

Accompanied by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the PM visited the home of Antaryami Nayak, a beneficiary of the housing scheme, and savoured the traditional Odia sweet dish, 'kheeri', prepared at his residence.

Modi spent some time at Nayak's home and blessed his children. Sharing his experience after he was offered 'kheeri' by a tribal family on the occasion of his birthday in Bhubaneswar, Modi said, "When my mother was alive, I used to visit here and seek her blessing on my birthday. She used to give me jaggery. Today, I got the blessings of a tribal mother who offered me 'kheeri'. The happiness of tribals gives me strength to work for them."

The Odisha government's Subhadra Yojana, financial assistance scheme, is the largest programme for women, which will cover more than 1 crore beneficiaries. After the launch, the prime minister initiated the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women.

The prime minister said that the promises made by the BJP during the elections were being fulfilled at a rapid pace. Listing the promises fulfilled so far, he said all the four gates of the Jagannath temple in Puri were thrown open to the public and the shrine's Ratna Bhandar was also opened.

Noting that today is special as the present NDA government at the Centre is completing 100 days on Tuesday, the prime minister said major decisions have been taken for the welfare of the poor, farmers, youth and women. During these 100 days, decisions were taken to build 3 crore pucca houses for the poor, a PM package worth Rs 2 lakh crore for the youth, the addition of 75,000 seats in medical colleges and approval to connect 25,000 villages with pucca roads.

The prime Minister also said that during the past three months, the government has made budget allocation for tribals has almost been doubled, a special project for the development of around 60,000 tribal villages announced, a new pension scheme for government employees introduced and income tax for professionals, business owners and entrepreneurs reduced.

This apart, major decisions have been taken for oilseed and onion farmers, import duty on oil produced abroad has been increased to encourage Indian farmers, export duty on Basmati rice has been reduced to boost exports and MSP has been hiked on crops thereby benefiting farmers by about Rs 2 lakh crore.