Modi Launches No-holds-barred Against Congress

The Prime Minister’s 35-minute speech at the rally— christened as ‘Vishal Guarantee Samavesh’ — marked a no-holds-barred attack against the Congress which he said encouraged corruption, nepotism and promotion of family interests.

The PM, however, did not utter a single word against Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal which is led by chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

“Before 2014, the youths of our country felt hopeless and disappointed. They felt frustrated because of the wrong policies of the then government. However, things have changed now. The youths of the country are now bubbling with confidence and conviction. They are proving their worth across sectors,” said the PM.

Stating that the women, farmers, tribals, artisans and people of all other sectors were growing with the support of his government through different schemes and programmes, the PM said people with entrepreneurial skills are now availing financial support from banks without any collateral guarantee.

“Let me tell you Modi is now everybody’s guarantor. Jiska koi nahin hai, uska Modi hai. (Modi is the guarantor of those who don’t have anybody to support them.”

The PM, while listing out his government’s various public welfare measures and initiatives, said “Modi Ki Guarantee works for those who do not have anything. In Odisha, there is a huge tribal population. But for years together, tribal communities were neglected and used as vote banks. I worked with tribals for years together and today the BJP government is giving prominence to tribal development, and the budget has been increased in the last 10 years towards the same.”

The PM said that making Droupadi Murmu President of India reflected the NDA government’s commitments for empowerment of tribal communities.

“The entire world was listening carefully when President Droupadi Murmu Ji addressed the Parliament three days ago. However, it is shocking that the Congress and its allies had in the past insulted her. It was not just an insult to Droupadi Murmu Ji, rather it was an insult to the entire tribal community and also the people of Odisha. Today, the BJP government is bringing the achievements of tribals and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) to the fore in the nation’s development. For the first time, PM Janman Yojana worth thousands of crores has been made and nearly lakhs of people of 1700 communities will benefit in Odisha with development in the form of employment and basic amenities including houses, water, road and employment,” said Modi.

According to the PM, projects worth Rs 70,000 were inaugurated or foundation stones laid in Odisha. The Centre is not leaving any stone unturned for the development of Odisha.

“Two days ago, an interim budget was presented and it aims to empower the poor, women, youths and others. This budget guarantees everybody’s development. It is Modi’s guarantee that each poor in the country will have a pucca house,” said Modi.

The PM said over 4 crore poor families had been provided their own pucca houses in the country. Of this, Odisha got around 25 lakh houses. The Centre is working for the beneficiaries who have been left out. The Union government has in the interim budget announced to construct 2 crore more houses in the budget, he said.

“My aim is to ensure that no one stays in temporary shelters. PM Kisan Saman Nidhi farmers have got direct benefits. Around 40 lakh farmers from Odisha have also benefited from the scheme. The BJP government has sent Rs 30,000 to each farmer’s account and ensured hike in MSP. The Centre is procuring more paddy from the farmers. Before 2014, paddy procurement worth Rs 36,000 crore was done by those in power. In 10 years of our government, Odisha paddy farmers have got Rs 1.10 lakh crore towards MSP.

The PM claimed that in the past 10 years, electricity had been provided to the areas which were still dark. Electricity has also reached 25 lakh families in Odisha. The BJP also brought LED revolution and now the party’s efforts are on to ensure that the electricity bill of the poor becomes zero. Hence, a rooftop solar power scheme has been announced for 1 crore families, said the PM.

Referring to the Sun Temple at Konark, the PM said, "In a place where there is Konark Sun temple, the sun will bring new hopes to the people who live here. There will be new employment opportunities under the scheme as well."

“Today, women are getting benefits from 6500 Arogya Ayush Mandirs in Odisha. The BJP government has provided drinking water facilities through pipelines to over 60 lakh families in Odisha. Around 55 lakh women have been provided free gas connection under the Ujjawala scheme. There was a time before 2014 when the youths of the country were depressed. But now things have changed as there is a strong BJP government behind them. Those who did not have anything to give banks as guarantee, now they have Modi Ki Guarantee,” said the PM.

The BJP is providing free ration and 3.5 crore people in Odisha do not have to think about food for the next five years. A lot of people from Odisha are migrating and working in large numbers in Gujarat and contributing to the state’s development, he said adding, “We have understood the problems of the migrant workers. Earlier, they were deprived of having ration cards of a particular state. We have now brought One Nation, One Ration Card policy and the people of the state will also benefit from this.”