Modi Launches 5 yr Programme to Store 700 lakh Tonnes of Grain

Hyderabad: Karimnagar on Saturday joined a massive central project to create the world’s largest grain storage scheme with a new godown built by the Primary Agriculture Credit Society (PACS) at Ghambiraopet.

The godown was one of the 11 inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he launched an ambitious programme to create godown space for 700 lakh tonnes of foodgrains at a cost of `1.25 lakh crore over five years. Those inaugurated, including the one in Karimnagar, will become part of a network of thousands of godowns and warehouses across the country.Modi, taking part in a virtual inauguration programme from New Delhi with the event attended by PACS representatives from several states and Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah, said Saturday marks the launch of the world’s largest such scheme for farmers.“Previous governments,” Modi said, “never paid attention to this problem,” he said referring to lack of godown space in the country to store produce grown by farmers.Modi also launched a massive programme to fully computerise operations in 18,000 PACS in 11 states. Incidentally, all the PACS in Telangana are already computerized and the state is a pioneer on this front.