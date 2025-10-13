Modi Lauds Trump For Peace Effort

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening welcomed the release of all remaining Israeli hostages from two years of captivity by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, and praised the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump and the strong resolve of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Modi said, "We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity. Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump, and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump's sincere efforts to bring peace to the region."

Representing India, minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is participating in a major international summit that began on Monday evening (IST) at the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, aimed at endorsing and strengthening the recently brokered Gaza ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hamas conflict. Singh arrived in Cairo late on Sunday evening.

It was decided that Singh would represent India after Modi received an invitation late Saturday from both US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to attend the summit. Modi, however, is scheduled to hold talks in New Delhi on Tuesday with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, who began a four-day visit to India on Monday.

The Government also announced on Monday that Singh will lead the Indian delegation to the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to be held in Kampala, Uganda, on October 15-16, 2025.

Meanwhile, celebrations erupted across Israel and at the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi as the remaining hostages, reportedly around 20 people, were released by Hamas after two years in captivity. Emotional scenes were witnessed as families were reunited with their loved ones in Israel.

According to international reports, more than 20 world leaders, including President Trump, are gathering to finalise the ceasefire framework and strengthen efforts toward regional peace and security in the Middle East. The summit, co-chaired by Egypt and the US, is expected to witness intense negotiations among participating Arab and global leaders.

Last Thursday, Modi had also welcomed the first phase of President Trump's Gaza peace plan, praising the "strong leadership" of Prime Minister Netanyahu after both Israel and Hamas endorsed the agreement.

Expressing India's position on social media platform X, Modi said he hoped that "the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring much-needed relief and pave the way for lasting peace in the region."

Later that evening, he also spoke to President Trump and congratulated him on the success of his peace initiative. Reports last week indicated that, apart from the US, Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye played significant roles in brokering the ceasefire agreement.